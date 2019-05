It’s the end of Yellow Cab in Binghamton.

Drivers employed by the taxi company said that Tuesday was scheduled to be their last day on the job and that the company was shutting its business in Binghamton.

#BREAKING Drivers with Yellow Cab in Binghamton tell us today is their last day on the job. They claim management informed them yesterday that they'd let go all 50 workers in the city. — Vince Briga (@VinceBrigaTV) May 21, 2019

The workers also said that Yellow Cab management told them Monday that they would be letting go of all 50 employees.

Yellow Cab announced the closure of several of its locations across the country in recent months.