RALEIGH, N.C.— More than 35 million Americans are expected to pack up boxes and make a move this year, according to Move.org.

It can be a very stressful time, which is why an estimated 1/3 those people are predicted to hire professionals to help. But experts with the Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina say if you’re not careful, that can cause you even more stress or heartache.

They explained to Spectrum News anchor Caroline Blair ways to prepare for your move and hire a trustworthy company: