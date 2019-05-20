RALEIGH, N.C.— More than 35 million Americans are expected to pack up boxes and make a move this year, according to Move.org.
It can be a very stressful time, which is why an estimated 1/3 those people are predicted to hire professionals to help. But experts with the Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina say if you’re not careful, that can cause you even more stress or heartache.
They explained to Spectrum News anchor Caroline Blair ways to prepare for your move and hire a trustworthy company:
- Research reputable companies: Start your search by visiting the BBB’s website. Last year alone, the non-profit received more than 6,700 complaints against moving companies. That’s why choosing a reputable business is key. The BBB offers more than 20,000 business profiles and Move.org also offers useful tips and advice on the process.
- Gather estimates: Show movers everything that needs to be transfered and get a written in-home estimate. The BBB suggest getting estimates from three different companies, and be weary of high or low estimates. They urge you to know the difference between guaranteed binding prices and non-binding estimates.
- Sign a contract: Make sure you have a contract with the moving company you choose. Read all the details and keep a signed contract including the bill of lading, which is the detailed receipt of all items that will be moved.
- Be cautious of unusual request: If a moving company says they won’t return your items without additional payments, the BBB says to contact them and law enforcement immediately.
- Protect your possessions: Make sure to choose the correct protection coverage to ensure any loss or damage is included during the move. Options include limited liability, added valuation and full-value coverage. They also say to check your homeowner’s policy to see what is included.
- Take inventory: Prior to the move, take inventory of your belongings, take pictures with time stamps, and document everything. They say to take all cash, jewelry, photographs and important documents with you, do not leave them to the movers.