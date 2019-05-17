Plans for a community center at the former Irondequoit mall will soon go before voters in the town.

Irondequoit Town Supervisor Dave Seeley (D) gave an update on projects planned for the former shopping center, now called Skyview on the Ridge.

Plans include a full gymnasium, fitness center, and a community meeting space.

Seeley says following six months of planning, with engineering studies and community feedback, the town is ready to move forward.

"This mall, for whatever reason, it's the albatross," Seeley said. "It's what people care about and they care about it because they don't want it to be seen as this black eye on a great community so above all what people want is just for this property, this entire property to have energy, to be vibrant again."

Next week the Town Board will set a July 30th Referendum.

If passed, work could begin by the end of the year with a completion date in the second half of 2020.