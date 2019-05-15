Two businesses will be bringing new opportunities to central New York.

Flex-Hose in East Syracuse is hiring for at least 50 new positions while it also sets its sights on expanding in Liverpool.

The manufacturing company is starting construction on a 38,000- square feet building on Buckley Road.

In DeWitt, Cryomech Inc. is relocating to Moore Road for a new manufacturing plant and office space.

That company will add about 19 jobs with construction expected to begin this summer.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is hopeful the news will offer a little boost to the workforce.

"There's a lot going for us here, and we're starting to see the results with smaller, mid-sized companies investing in their facilities and their workforce and their products,” he said.

McMahon added the two projects represent a more than $20 million investment in the region.