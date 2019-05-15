Sports betting still hasn’t been legalized in New York. But del Lago Resort and Casino in Tyre is already carving out space for its new betting lounge.

The gaming facility is building a 6,000- square feet DraftKings Sportsbook, complete with a restaurant and bar. Visitors will be able to place bets and watch games on floor-to-ceiling video display walls.

The lounge is replacing the former Vine Restaurant and Bar.

Del Lago signed an agreement with DraftKings back in July to open a sportsbook at the gaming facility and a few weeks ago, the state Gaming Commission approved del Lago Resort and Casino’s petition to reduce its number of slot machines in anticipation of the legalization of sports betting.

The state still hasn't finalized betting rules, but the Senate Racing and Wagering Committee approved a sports gambling bill earlier this week.

Nonetheless, the lounge at Del Lago is expected to open sometime this summer.