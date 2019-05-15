An abandoned dollar store in Johnson City will soon be a place some hope will help turn the area around.

Construction began Wednesday on the vacant building on Grand Avenue.

A developer plans to build a modern, three-story multi-family apartment building called LOFTS at JC. The building would include 24 residential units, with 12 three-bedroom units, 6 two-bedroom units and 6 one-bedroom units.

It's located close to Binghamton University's future nursing school and a couple of miles from Wilson Hospital.

Investors hope the project will change perceptions about the village.

"It has a reputation, and I think what that development is going to do is this development is going to slowly, slowly migrate Johnson City into a booming town where students can feel safe, young professionals can feel safe, businesses want to come in, restaurants, retail stores,” said AOM Investments LLC Founder Praveen Kamath.

The apartments are set to open in July of 2020.