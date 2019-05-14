Syracuse is partnering with a software firm to help people who are looking to build in the city.

OpenCounter gives both residents and developers a chance to look at the permit ad zoning process online.

It will also show you what land can be used, what permits are needed, how much they will cost and how to apply.

"We look at this as a layer on top of the existing process,” said OpenCounter CEO Joel Mahoney. “ It lets people begin to research the regulations from home at night when city hall is not yet open."

Syracuse is one of nearly four dozen cities nationwide to partner with the website.