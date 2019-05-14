Three Rite Aid locations in the Syracuse area willclose next month.

According to store employees, the drug store and pharmacy company will be closing its locations at:

ShoppingTown Mall in DeWitt

1900 Grant Blvd. in Syracuse

703 Old Liverpool Road in Liverpool

The location at ShoppingTown Mall and Old Liverpool Road will both close their pharmacies on June 10 and the stores on June 24. The one on Grant Blvd. will close the pharmacy on June 12 and the store June 26.

They follow other closures of Rite Aid stores in the Syracuse vicinity, on South Salina Street and Brewerton Road in North Syracuse.