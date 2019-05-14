The Dutchess County Legislature overturned a veto by County Executive Marc Molinaro to extend hours at liquor stores.

Lawmakers last month passed a bill that would allow liquor stores in the county to stay open until 9 p.m. on weekdays. Right now they are mandated to close at 7 p.m.

Those in favor said it brings the county more in line with the rest of New York state.

Molinaro recently vetoed the initial legislation, saying there wasn't enough time for public comment on the proposal.

The law now heads to the State Liquor Authority who will hold a public hearing before making a final determination.