It's been a wet spring so far and many businesses that depend on warm and dry weather are having a tough start to the season.

Hawthorne Property Services in East Syracuse maintains the lawns and landscaping of many local businesses. But lately there hasn’t been much to do.

RELATED | See Your Latest Weather Forecast and Information

The rain has kept the grass too wet to mow and their heavy equipment could do more harm than good.

While they're waiting for everything to dry out, they're doing whatever they can, like planting flowers and maintaining equipment.

But even though persistent rain can be difficult, the colder weather is actually a bit of a blessing in disguise.

“The biggest thing for us is that the temperatures have stayed cold enough that it’s kept the grass, not from not growing, but from growing disease,” said owner Ray Carney. “If you had all this rain in warm temperature you’d have a lot of disease in the grass.”

According to the National Weather Service, the region has had more than 13 inches of rain so far this year, which is above average.