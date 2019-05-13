CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There are more than 300 craft breweries in North Carolina, but only one is using artificial intelligence to craft the perfect brew.

IBM has added IOT technology to Sugar Creek Brewing Company’s equipment, connecting to its IBM Watson artificial intelligence system

Sugar Creek Brewing president Joe Vogelbacher said the technology allows brewers to make on the spot adjustments, saving $15-30,000 a month

Right now, IBM Watson is helping Sugar Creek Brewing with quality control and efficiency

Every craft brewer deals with issues like inconsistent fill rates, temperature changes, and foam getting trapped in a bottle or can.

IBM has added IOT technology to Sugar Creek Brewing Company’s equipment, connecting to its IBM Watson artificial intelligence system.

Sugar Creek Brewing president Joe Vogelbacher said the technology allows brewers to make on the spot adjustments, saving $15-30,000 a month.

“When you have that birds eye view you can make decisions on the spot that would have normally taken you months to go back through records and correlate a great tasting product with the processes that created those,” Vogelbacher said.

Right now, IBM Watson is helping Sugar Creek Brewing with quality control and efficiency. In the future, it could even come up with recipes for its own batch of beer.