Applications are officially open for Buffalo's $5 million startup competition: 43North is back for its sixth year.

The contest attracts entrepreneurs from around the world to grow their businesses.

This year's top winner wins a $1 million investment.

Seven other startups will get $500,000 each.

Winners can also take advantage of special mentorships, marketing help, and support as they grow their businesses in Western New York.

"This is huge for our community as these are true influencers in the world of startups and they see buffalo as rightfully on the rise," said Eric Reich, 43North Board Chair.

43North's 44 winning startups have brought more than 400 jobs to the area so far.