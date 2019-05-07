The Wyoming County town of Warsaw will soon have its first hotel.

An abandoned nursing home is being demolished on Route 19, to make room for a microtel.

The builder is from Rochester and received money from the state for the project.

"Now they'll have a place to put their heads on a pillow in a beautiful place," said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. "It's going to give a sense of pride and is a well-worth investment from the state of New York. A million dollars is going to transform this part of Wyoming County."

The project is expected to take eight months.