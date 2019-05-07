The Town of Hamburg is banning construction on new retail spaces for the next six months, unless a landlord has a signed lease with a tenant.

Town leaders say too many developers are building without having a solid plan in place. That's why the town board passed a six month moratorium Monday night.

There is currently a 20 to 30 percent vacancy rate for retail spaces, with some buildings sitting vacant for years, according to town officials. They now want agreements in writing, before a business can break ground.

"What we hope to do is stabilize the vacancy rate and develop some programs to enhance future development, the reuse of existing space," said Hamburg Town Supervisor Jim Shaw (D).

This moratorium covers any permits to build retail plazas filed after April 15, 2019.