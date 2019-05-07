A new business that’s just for dogs is now open in Henrietta.

Green Valley K9 on Calkins Road is a custom-built, 17,000 square-foot facility with some added spa-like amenities.

I think some dogs 🐕 will have a better time here than at home! pic.twitter.com/YIchF4mjtE — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) May 7, 2019

It has an outdoor fenced-in park for dogs, and indoor play space with a rubberized floor, 90 dog suites for day care and boarding, as well as an indoor swimming pool. Plus it’s staffed 34/7.

“Everything we have in this building is custom built,” said Josh Muller, Green Valley K9. “It is a unique facility, in the nation, to be honest with you. Our air handling is fulling ionized and UV sterilizer, so we are pumping fresh air constantly into this building so it smells great all the time. Our dogal is for when your dog comes here, he is going to have a better time than you are."

Green Valley K9 in #Henrietta is a new play and stay space for #dogs with some added amenities that should spoil your doggie for sure. We are checking out this custom-built center--> #YourMorningRochester 7-9 am. pic.twitter.com/hYNHXyVHNi — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) May 7, 2019

Green Valley’s doggie day care is open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. for $35 per day and boarding is $48 per night.