A new business that’s just for dogs is now open in Henrietta.
Green Valley K9 on Calkins Road is a custom-built, 17,000 square-foot facility with some added spa-like amenities.
It has an outdoor fenced-in park for dogs, and indoor play space with a rubberized floor, 90 dog suites for day care and boarding, as well as an indoor swimming pool. Plus it’s staffed 34/7.
“Everything we have in this building is custom built,” said Josh Muller, Green Valley K9. “It is a unique facility, in the nation, to be honest with you. Our air handling is fulling ionized and UV sterilizer, so we are pumping fresh air constantly into this building so it smells great all the time. Our dogal is for when your dog comes here, he is going to have a better time than you are."