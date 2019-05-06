There are plenty of birds chirping, nesting, and looking for food now that the weather is warming up, so we're turning to Rochester's experts for a beginner's guide to better backyard bird feeding.

The Bird House on Monroe Avenue in Pittsford has been helping our community feed and attract all kinds of birds for more than 25 years.

“The best thing to get started is to just put up a bird feeder and get a sunflower or sunflower seed mix type of seed mix to get the biggest diversity of birds," said Liz Magnanti, The Bird House. "It can be discouraging when you get squirrels on your bird feeder, but there are squirrel-proof bird feeders and they do really work. “

The Bird House has everything you need to feed and attract birds. We saw an #Oriole this weekend! We are taking feeders, seed and houses #YourMorningRochester #birds pic.twitter.com/mGyKhVwdmj — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) May 6, 2019

Different species of birds prefer different types of seed.

“Definitely get sunflower seeds and peanuts and safflower and sunflower hearts — that is a great mix,“ Magnanti said.

The Bird House sells about 7,000 pounds of seed per week.

“Orioles are also migrating into the area and they love grape jelly. We have something here called 'Birdberry Jelly' and it is a mix of grape and blackberry jelly and hummingbirds drink nectar," Magnanti said. "You can make your own nectar by using sugar and water. It is four parts water to one part sugar for the recipe. You should change the nectar every two to three days so it doesn’t get moldy.”

Did you know there are websites that track #hummingbird and #oriole migration? Yes! https://t.co/qdCZDK5fzy does. Different seed attracts different birds. I’m learning all about it at The Bird House #Pittsford #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/trvrvJpJhD — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) May 6, 2019

Hummingbirds are migrating and should be in the Greater Rochester area in the next week. They like the sweet stuff.

“It is fun because you never know what you’re going to get a new yard," Magnanti said. "It can be different every single day so it is kind a like a treasure hunt almost. “