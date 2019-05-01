In Genesee County there is a farm dedicated to raising animals that are often mistaken for llamas. It's hard work for a soft product, but what does it take to raise, feed, train, and sheer alpacas?

Northwoods Alpacas operating in Bergen for 15 years

45 alpacas being raised on the 15-acre farm

Tours of the farm available by appointment

Belinda and Bob Grant know. They own Northwoods Alpacas on Rt. 19 in Bergen. They bought the 15-acre farm 15 years ago — now they are raising 45 alpacas, and are eager to share their passion.

"I enjoy really everything about the alpacas," Belinda said. "I love taking care of them. I love being around them. I love the fiber that they produce and I love wearing the fiber that they produce. The alpacas come in 22 natural colors so there is wide variation even in those 22 colors. They live 20 years and are pregnant for 11 and a half months. The babies nurse for six months so we have them for quite a while until we are able to sell them. They are just a cool animal."

The Grant Family has 45 #alpacas on their Bergen farm. They’ll get haircuts next week! Alpaca fleece is as soft as cashmere. #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/wXExOIrcYY — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) May 1, 2019

Fleece made from the alpacas is as soft as cashmere.

"We shear them in the springtime, just once a year," Belinda said. "The fiber will be anywhere from four to six inches long by then. I send the fiber out and have the clothing made up and hopefully get them back in time for winter."

Northwoods Alpacas is open for tours by appointment at 585-494-1371. There is also a boutique on-site that sells all kinds of alpaca fleece products.

"I love the fleece, if there wasn't an end product to the animal I probably wouldn't do it, but I love the fleece I love the way it feels and everything about the fiber," Belinda said. "The animals are just fun. They are just really easy to take care of. They hum. It is so peaceful to come out here at night and listen to them."