The Wilder Room in the historic Rochester Club has been restored, revived and is ready to host more events.

The establishment on East Avenue is in what was the exclusive "Rochester Club" that dates back to the early 1900s.

The modernized urban ballroom has cathedral ceilings and four, crystal chandeliers.

“We are really excited to bring business to the city," said Bri Carpenter, Wilder Room director. "Being right in the heart of downtown is really special to us so it is kind of cool to see how downtown has transformed around this building that is already here. In our eyes, why build something new when there are already beautiful things in the city that we can make new in love again.“

Renovations at the Wilder Room are completed — just in time to host Club Pass shows at the upcoming Jazz Fest! #ROC #XIRJF pic.twitter.com/Wqkc4CAPlH — Spectrum News ROC (@SPECNewsROC) June 20, 2018

It was renovated last year and is now partnering with Brighton's fine-dining restaurant, Avvino, to be its exclusive caterer.

“We always wanted to do something else and not necessarily a second restaurant," said Janine Cashette, Avvino owner. "Everyone always asks us if we are going to open something in the city and we live in the city and Brighton is a wonderful community, but we wanted to do something downtown. So, this gives us an opportunity to do something downtown and do events and still keep the restaurant.”

The Wilder Room will once again be a @RocJazzFest venue. It’s a beautiful space. It seats 150 —cocktails for 250. #ROC #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/Iqqwl62xFr — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) April 29, 2019

The first public event catered by Avvino at The Wilder Room will be Mother’s Day brunch.

The Wilder Room will also be a performance venue during the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival next month.