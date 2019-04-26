There's a new spa experience open in Rochester's Mayor's Heights neighborhood near Ford Street.

The Groom Room Men's Spa and Lounge on Tremont Street wants you to know: Spas aren't just for the ladies. Services like manicures, pedicures and even facials are all available at The Groom Room.

Monique Chatman was on a waiting list for a space at the KeyLox Building on Tremont St. for two years. She’s excited to open The Groom Room Men’s Spa and Lounge. #SmallBusiness #ROC #spa #beards #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/uturetFFHv — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) April 26, 2019

“This is just for men. It’s just for relaxation and some downtime," said Groom Room owner Monique Chatman. "Time to put down the tools and just relax with a manicure, a pedicure or a facial and body treatments and acne treatments. Overall, it is just a relaxation and pampering place for them.”

Monique Chatman is known as the “beard queen" and she makes an all-natural beard-care line called "Love Monkey" that she sells at the Rochester Public Market.

There’s a right way and a wrong way when it comes to #beard care. Monique has been selling her all-natural beard care products, Love Monkey” at the #ROC Public Market for three years. #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/9qgK3JJPs4 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) April 26, 2019

“Yes, I started off selling my products at the public market and then I went into a mentorship at Ronnie's Kids Kuts barber salon, which kind of evolved into going back to school to learn more about skin to service; the man who spirits that I was servicing," said Chatman. "It is an obsession with beards. I love healthy beards, and [it's] kind of like our hair on women. It is the first thing that you see when you look at a man, so I want to make sure that we have well-kept men and they have healthy beards.”

Chatman was born and raised in Rochester. She was on a waiting list for two and a half years for a space to open her spa at the Kee Lox building on Tremont Street.

“I really like the Cumberland building and the Hungerford. They are historic and I wanted this to be a destination versus just a walk-in studio, so I just waited and waited and built my clientele until the space came available,” she said.

The Groom Room Men’s Spa and Lounge is open, by appointment only, Monday through Saturday.