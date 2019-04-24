Some local farmers said a state proposal that would force them to pay their workers overtime could potentially put them out of business.

If passed, the Farm Workers Fair Labor Practices Act would include overtime pay, not just for more than 40 hours in a week, but also more than eight hours in a day. The legislation also includes farm workers’ rights for collective bargaining.

Farmers who joined together Tuesday said they're happy to take care of employees, but they would not make enough to remain viable businesses if the bill moves forward.

"Just due to the nature of farm work, the nature of our livestock, they need care 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year,” said Pastureland Dairy Operations Manager Jeremy Mapstone. “So, you can imagine if all of a sudden we had a strike by our farm workers, we'd be left in quite a bind. That's not to mention some of the apple farmers and vegetable growers."

Farm owners will have the chance to speak directly with State Sen. Rachel May (NY-53) and others, who will be hosting a hearing at 11 a.m. Thursday in SUNY Morrisville.