The owners of a local popular restaurant are in some legal heat following a grand jury indictment against the owners of Cam's Pizza.

Carmello and Rosanna Calascibetta are the founders of Cam's and are now accused of failing to report millions of dollars in sales.

The Calascibettas are the target of an investigation by the New York State Department of Finance and Taxation — it focuses on seven locations from 2011-2015.

The indictment alleges the Cam's owners failed to report $5 million in sales, which according to the assistant district attorney on the case, allowed them to pocket some $400,000 in the alleged unreported sales tax on those sales.

The indictment charges each of the Calascibettas with five counts of grand larceny in the second degree, two counts of grand larceny in the third degree, 13 counts of criminal tax fraud in the third degree, and 58 of counts offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree.

While there are several Cam's Pizzeria locations in the area, the ADA believes the Calascibettas only own one at this time.

The restaurant is a long-time favorite in Monroe and Ontario Counties.

This indictment was just handed up on Thursday and the district attorney's office is working on the next steps in this case.