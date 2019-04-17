M&T Bank is making a big investment in technology and in Buffalo.

More than 1,000 technologist jobs will be added across the company in the next five years, and most of them will be based in Buffalo.

The permanent jobs include software engineers, web developers and other digital positions.

The first 250 of these jobs will be posted and filled throughout this year.

“M&T’s continued success will be driven by advancing a culture of innovation, where creative collisions happen, where new talent and new ideas come together to better meet the needs of our customers and communities, to better deliver our brand of banking, in today’s changing world, to better fulfill our promise and our purpose and to make a difference in people’s lives,” said bank president René Jones.

The company said an addition 200 jobs will be created in Wilmington, Delaware.