U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer says Rochester's social security field office needs more funding and staff.

Schumer says despite the office's increased workload, the number of employees has remained nearly the same for a decade now, and those shortages are putting a strain on retirees in the community.

"Rochester has the longest wait time in New York State when you call, or write, or visit your social security office, and it's second highest in the country! So that has to end, that has to end," Schumer said.

Schumer says he will reach out to the Social Security Administration for answers.

Schumer says he's pushing for a $100 million grant to reduce the backlogs and wait times at the field office.