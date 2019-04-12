If you go to Heart to Heart Bridal’s Spring Break clearance sale, you'll notice the Webster shop has a wide range of colors and styles, but what’s trending this wedding season is plain ivory dresses and textured dresses with color underneath.

"Plain styles were coming in before Meghan Markle got married last year, but that solidified things and I don’t see that trend going anywhere for a while," said Sarah Ashworth, store manager. "The exact opposite — we’re seeing a lot of with darker colors under lace. It will be ivory lace on top of nude, champagne, blush. Next season, there are platinum colors coming out."

Dresses range in size from 4 to 32. Some sale items are listed as low as $99 and many are within the $1,000 to $3,000 range. Off-the-rack options are available as well for brides on a budget.

"The best thing for a bride is to keep an open mind. They may love something on that they don’t like on the rack. Dresses don’t always do themselves justice on the hangers, but it could be the dress," added Ashworth.

The sale lasts through Saturday, April 20. It is book-by-appointment only, with all sale purchases final. It’s located at 3 West Main Street in Webster.