The Pittsford town supervisor extended an invitation to employees without jobs after the sudden closure of several Friendly's restaurants.

Bill Smith invited them to submit applications for seasonal positions with the town's Department of Public Works.

Applicants must be 18 or older, and need to have documentation proving they worked at Friendly's up until at least April 1.

Meanwhile, Sen. Chuck Schumer has is calling on the Department of Labor to investigate the restaurant's sudden closures.