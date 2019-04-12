Genesee's flagship beers are getting a refresh, to coincide with the brewery's modernization project.

Last year, a nearly $50 million investment transformed New York State's oldest brewery into a modern facility. Officials say the project improved the efficiency of brewing and quality of the beer, lending them an opportunity for a rebranding effort.

JUST IN: Take a look at the new can designs for the flagship beers by @GeneseeBrewery — new design coincides with the facility’s nearly $50 million modernization project. #ROC pic.twitter.com/CAq2jims9M — Spectrum News ROC (@SPECNewsROC) April 12, 2019

"It's not often that the brand team takes cues from operations, but at Genesee, that's exactly what happened," said Genesee brand directorJanine Schoos in a press release.

Later this month, the brewery will roll out their new, modern packaging which officials say showcases a premium, quality image, while maintaining the brand's heritage.

“Our new cans pay homage to our heritage and reflect what we love most about Genesee. Our history is right there in your hands with our birthdate, the barley stalk, that classic oval logo and of course bright red and blue.” said Schoos. “We’ve modernized the packaging with a fresh, new look to attract consumers.”

If you're wondering where you can find Genesee Beer, simply click this link and enter your zip code. And don't forget — Genny's Rub Red Kolsch, a summer favorite, ships from the brewery on Monday.