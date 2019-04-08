Friendly's Restaurants across the Rochester area and Western New York are closing.

Amanda Douglas, who was an employee at the Friendly's on West Ridge Road for 17 years, says she had no notice of the restaurant's plan to close.

She got a call from her manager the night before, while at a concert in Buffalo.

Douglas says all stores from Buffalo to Syracuse will be closed.

The Eastview Mall location is open, but will close next week.

Employees at the Friendly's in Geneva say they have not been notified and are still open.

Douglas says it was disrespectful for the company not to give employees a heads up, especially since she's been an employee for so long and has a family to take care of.

Friendly's corporate offices did not immediately respond to a request for comment.