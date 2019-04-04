Genesee Brewery's popular summer beer will soon be back on shelves.

It's called "Kolsch" and it's a ruby-red grapefruit beer that debuted last year. Genesee announced on Twitter that the beer would be shipped from the brewery on April 15.

Captain Kolsch will be docking at our brewery in the coming days for a brief rest after a long journey (he asks that you please respect his privacy). He will leave the brewery on 4/15 and will be sailing into stores near you over the following weeks. Make room in the fridge. pic.twitter.com/6DSQsglqrM — Genesee Brewery (@GeneseeBrewery) April 3, 2019

According to Genesee's website, the beverage is inspired by a 19th century German beer that began to appear around the ports of Cologne. They say the drinkable golden ale was named for it's city, the same Kolsch name that the beer carries today.

Only in its second year since release, the Kolsch has already developed an enthusiastic following.

"Last year I took a leap of faith and went entirely on my friends' word — I bought four 12 packs of Kolsch without ever having tried it before and I never looked back. It's the best beer there is," said Buffalo native and current Rochester resident Kevin Miller.

Genesee says this beer is a 21st century update on that original classic, with a "crisp, bright-golden ale with a bready malt body and a mild hop bitterness that complement the perfect addiction of tart, mouthwatering grapefruit flavors."

This latest beer from the brewery comes on the heels of the successful limited release of their "Dream Ale" — which was a collaboration with Brookyln-based Other Half Brewing. That beer was a new take on Genny’s classic Cream Ale, infused with oats and citrus hops, and hundreds of enthusiasts lined up outside the brewery for its debut.

Hundreds lined up outside @GeneseeBrewery to get their hands on the brand new "Dream Ale" that was released this morning. #ROC pic.twitter.com/UyHFf0TLpY — Spectrum News ROC (@SPECNewsROC) March 22, 2019

Additionally, racing fans will be able to enjoy the Kolsch, and other Genesee products at Watkins Glen International. After a 40-year hiatus, Genesee is once again the official beer of the race track. The multi-year sponsorship begins this month and will include hundreds of fan experiences, like test driving their new pace car. A free summer concert series is also slated to take place.