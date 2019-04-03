There's a new Rochester-based home delivery meal service featuring chef-prepared vegan meals.

Sweet Pea Plant-Based Kitchen is trying to make eating healthy tasty and convenient.

Beet meatballs, black bean noodles, sweet beet burger ... Chef Ryan Jennings is dishing out some super tasty #vegan meals for Sweet Pea Plant-Based Kitchen. You can have the meals home-delivered ..or pick up at 630 East Ave #ROC Heat & Eat. #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/VjEqnvey4d — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) April 3, 2019

Chef Ryan Jennings makes everything from scratch. Recipes include cauliflower parmesan, mushroom marsala, vegan lasagna, granola bars, and more. Plus, everything is made oil-free.

“I have had so many benefits from living a whole food, plant-based lifestyle," said Mike Linehan, Sweat Pea president. "My favorite chef in the world, Chef Ryan Jennings has come up with some incredible friendly and approachable meals that really anyone, plant-based or not, will really enjoy.”

All of the meals are simlply heat and eat, and can be ordered online for home delivery or pick-up at the Sweet Pea Kitchen on East Avenue in Rochester.

We are tasting #plantbased meals made by Chef Ryan Jennings at Sweet Pea. It’s a NEW meal service in #ROC All of it is made from scratch. #YourMorningRochester #vegan #wellness pic.twitter.com/5fWtWP5qkM — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) April 3, 2019

“It is not like the box that you get in the mail where you have to cook the food yourself," Linehan said. "This is completely cooked. It is heat and eat and convenient and nutrient rich. Between that and taking the oil, salt, and sugar out of your diet everything starts to taste a lot better. Fruits and vegetables taste so much brighter and more brilliant and delicious.”

