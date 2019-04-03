A new event space is coming to Rochester’s Neighborhood of the Arts.

It’s called the Jackrabbit Club, and is being developed by the owners of Restaurant Good Luck, a popular Rochester eatery located in the Village Gate.

The new event space will be located adjacent to the Good Luck location on Anderson Avenue.

Officials say the Jackrabbit Club is a 7,000 square-foot space that can accommodate parties ranging from 25-350 guests with their full, on-site kitchen.

The menus will be crafted by the Good Luck culinary team and feature seasonal ingredients from around the Finger Lakes region.

The Jackrabbit Club is supposed to open in May, 2019.

For questions or inquiries regarding scheduling an event, visit this website.