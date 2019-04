A doughnut shop in Rochester plans to reopen after a big fire on Monroe Avenue.

Misfit Doughnuts had to close after flames ripped through the upper floors of the building it's located in last week. Here's a look at that four-alarm fire.

"Mayday!" call heard in this video from the 4-alarm fire this morning on Monroe Avenue. Despite the heavy flames, officials say everyone made it out OK. #ROC pic.twitter.com/41SYIAFJnK — Spectrum News ROC (@SPECNewsROC) March 27, 2019

The shop's owners say there's minimal damage to the actual shop, but the structural integrity of the building was a concern.

They now say they'll try to reopen on the 15th.

Misfit Doughnuts has been around for two years.