There's a place in Henrietta where kids can build a rocket, try on spy gear, and even help mix chemical to cause a reaction.

Mad Science is all about imaginative learning through science.

The play lab off Brighton-Henrietta Town Line Road offers kids a chance to really see, feel and even smell science — so much so that it's like they forget they are learning.

Manasi Parih, or "Magnetic Manasi," opened Mad Science with her husband a year ago.

“Our goal here is to make sure that we can provide this STEM opportunity and the hands-on experience to every kid possible,” Manasi said, referring to science, technology, engineering and math.

Mad Science has workshops in Henrietta in addition to a traveling lab.

“The kids know the theory behind it, but actually experiencing it and touching it and doing it themselves is just amazing," Manasi said. "I feel that you can start as early as 3 years old and you will see that hopefully they were able to start thinking more about science and relate these things to the real world and that is what our goal is.”

Mad Science Spring Break Camp is coming up and registration for summer camp is happening soon.