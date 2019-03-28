Crowds are lining up to take over the location of the recently-closed by Gigi's Restaurant on Buffalo's east side.

The vice president of the Buffalo Urban Development Corporation says about 50 people have already asked about opening up at the east side location. He says the BUDC is looking for someone who's experienced in the restaurant business.

When Gigi's initially opened, its owner had never worked in the business, and struggled trying to learn on the fly.

The plan for now is to to take a closer look into submissions this time.

The development corporation will put out a request for proposals Friday, March 28.

Submissions will be due on May 1 and the BUDC hopes to have a new business up and running by early july.