There's a new indoor climbing center now open in Rochester that has 20,000 square feet of climbing terrain.

Central Rock Rochester on Averrill Avenue has 160 climbing routes that change frequently to give climbers a new course to explore.

Brad Larew shows us bouldering. No ropes here. #CentralRockGym will show you how to sequence, about body position as well as footwork, balance and injury prevention. #GoClimb #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/UPgDDuImho — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) March 28, 2019

From beginners to advance climbers, you can try bouldering, top-rope climbing, and lead-climbing the 45 foot tall walls.

Classes, day passes, and memberships are available for any age.

“I've loved the community spirit of here for a while," said Jason Kraybill, Central Rock Gym. "I love that it is a great way to get a healthy active workout in to contribute to a healthy active lifestyle. The way I see it there is a big brain and body connection and if you keep your physical body happy that translates into a happy kind of mental state and outlook on life and this is just a great way to do it."

Now's a great time to start training because sport climbing will be in the 2020 Olympic Games.

Central Rock also a workout gym and yoga studio. It's open seven days a week.