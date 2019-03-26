That long-stalled hotel project along Canandaigua Lake could soon come to fruition.

The Ontario County Industrial Development Agency says a final resolution authorizing assistance for the Finger Lakes Resort and Hotel was approved Monday night, clearing the path for work to resume.

The project, which has been nothing but a steel shell since 2015, has become a local eyesore.

Hay Creek Hotels and Restaurants plan to operate a Hilton hotel at the location once completed.

Fourty-four luxury condos, a banquet center, and spa are also planned for the site.

The executive director of the development agency, Robert Murphy, says they are planning to start the 12 months of construction next week.

"We’re excited to see it completed," Murphy said. "It will create a substantial draw for Ontario County. Tourism and hospitality is important for the county.”