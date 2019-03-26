Abundance Food Co-Op on South Avenue is celebrating 18 years in a city where people are proud of where they shop for food.

Rochester's only co-op grocery store now has more than 3,000 shareholders. It's come a long way since it opened on Earth Day back in 2001.

“We opened in 2001 on Marshall Street and two years ago we were able to expand the store and move to South Avenue," said Melinda McAuliff, Abundance Co-Op. "So it is exciting, 18 years in Rochester and it is Rochestarians choosing to shop local and shop organic.”

Abundance Co-Op on South Ave. #ROC has a number of community events about healthier eating , benefits of shopping a co-op and composting. They have a #composting program here with free composting buckets that they will pick up from your house! 🌽 #organic #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/Jg7I9WpV4k — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) March 26, 2019

Shareholders make decisions on the products the store carries, and get discounts and dividends when the store is profitable.

“We know our shareholders. When people walk in, we say hello and know them by name," said McAuliff. "People have a sense of ownership and pride in the store, which is a different kind of atmosphere and an exciting want to be a part of. “

Anyone can shop at Abundance since it is not a members-only store. To become a shareholder, it's $100 a share and you can buy shares right at the register at the store or online.

“About 55 percent of our vendors are from New York state and most of those are from Western New York, so that is something you’re very proud of so whatever you’re looking for there is a really great range of those organic products on the shelf as well," said McAuliff.

Although Earth Day is officially Monday, April 22 this year, the Abundance birthday celebration is planned for April 27th at the store from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.