IV hydration, or vitamin therapy, is available at medical spas around Rochester, including Vitalize Medical Spa on Westfall Road. Also called hydration therapy or drip therapy — maybe you have heard of it, but aren't sure what it entails.

“Basically, vitamin hydration therapy is packing your body back with essential vitamins that you need," said Alicia Caiola-Hicks, Vitalize Medical Spa. "You can come to us if you’re lacking in energy or maybe you’ve been sick and you need to boost your immunity. We just really pack you with vitamin C and magnesium.”

IV vitamin therapy takes about 45-minutes. This is another option available for people. What you choose to do or spend when it comes to wellness ..is up to you. #IVTherapy #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/LHTvKZHefT — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) March 25, 2019

Why not just take vitamins the usual way?

“When we do an IV, we are taking the absorption process out of it. You do not have to swallow a pill and your gut does not have to absorb it. We are putting it right into the bloodstream," said Caiola-Hicks.

We are not making any medical claims regarding the process. When it comes to health and wellness, it is up to the individual what they want to do, explore, and how much they want to spend, and those inquiring should consult their doctor beforehand.

Learning more about IV therapy. This is an option there for hydration and vitamins. We make no medical claims just asking questions our viewers may want to know when it comes to these more mainstream treatments. #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/N6MIQlotye — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) March 25, 2019

“IV therapy takes about an hour. Treatment itself is about 45 minutes. You do have a full medical history and physical with one of our licensed medical providers. It starts at about $99 and can range all the way up to $500 depending on what you want to spend and what treatments you go for," Caiola-Hicks said.