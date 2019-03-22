A shop on Culver Road in Irondequoit sells products that are only made in the USA .

"Simply New York" exclusively sells 100 percent American-made goods and 95 percent of everything they sell is made in right here in New York.

Owners Judy and Rick Fuller are proud of their state pin board that shows all the towns and cities where all of their store products are made.

"Well we know for a fact that if you buy from those 'big box' stores, those which I will not name, only 14 percent of that money or revenue goes back to that locality where the store is, but if you like buy from a local business more than 45 to 50 percent of the money stays where the local business is,” Judy said.

Simply NY sells handcrafted items like pottery, jewelry, soaps, metal art, games, books, and even food.

This is a store that’s all about hometown pride. 🇺🇸 #MadeinNY #MadeinAmerica Simply NY sells everything from connect-the-dots books made in #Buffalo to River Rat cheese made in the Thousand Islands. #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/XJqPOQFIds — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) March 22, 2019

It's located on Culver Road near Seabreeze and is open Tuesday through Sunday.