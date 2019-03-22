Rochester is getting its first axe-throwing bar, part of a trend of entertainment bars spreading across the country.

Axes & Ales has six lanes for people to compete as well as a private party room to rent.

Axes and ales! Axe throwing coming to Rochester! Opening march 27! pic.twitter.com/agTCA7ZzMD — Jillian Parker (@TVJillianParker) March 22, 2019

“People of a certain demographic, age group, want an experience,” said Beau Warren, Axes & Ales owner. “This is part of the reason why we’re doing this, to stay active and not only have the bar experience, but have the added value. Being engaged and fulfilling an experience as opposed to going out and eating your chicken wings and staring at a TV.”

The establishment is still working on their liquor license and finishing their kitchen. Until that is complete they are allowing people to bring in their own food.

Safety instructions and demonstrations are given before anyone holds an axe.

“This place is safety first and having fun second because there are axes flying through the air. You will be signing waivers before you even step into an alley,” said Michael Foy, Axes & Ales coach.

After work we play! Nailed it! Axes and ales.. first axe throwing bar in Rochester opening march 27! You can book a reservation on their website that just launched https://t.co/sB0E4MjrSj pic.twitter.com/9D9HufP0Pa — Jillian Parker (@TVJillianParker) March 22, 2019

Throwers are then ushered into a lane or target area, Warren added. “We are certified coaches through the World Axes Throwing League (WATL) and they stress safety first. There are lots of safety measures. Only one person per lane at all times with one axe and one throw.”

Axes & Ales opens on March 27. Mondays will be walk-in days, but other reservations must be booked on their website.