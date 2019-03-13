An out-of-state financial company says it plans to shut down the Ramada Inn on Brooks Avenue in Rochester, claiming the company that runs it defaulted on more than $4 million in loans.

Paperwork filed with the Monroe County Clerk's office says Access Point Financial, based in Atlanta, lent the money to FM Butt Hotels Corp. for the Ramada Inn in May 2017.

The paperwork claims the company failed to make mortgage payments starting in February 2018.

According to the complaint, because the hotel corporation defaulted on the loan, Access Point has the right to foreclose.

The paperwork also claims that because of the default, the hotel won't be insured beginning next Tuesday.

Ramada Inn officials did not immediately return a request for comment.