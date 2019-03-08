A Spencerport artist is helping families capture their pets in personalized pet portraits.

Jackie Powley started her pet portrait business a few years ago after her beloved pug Bandit died. Once she displayed his portrait at her Spencerport hair salon, customers started asking her to draw their pets.

Since then, she's completed some 100 different pet portraits.

Artist Jackie Powley says “eyes are the window to the soul” and in each of her pet portraits you can see the pet owners reflection. ❤️ #pets #YourMorningRochester #petportraits pic.twitter.com/PWQjQgoirX — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) March 8, 2019

"The thing that I focus on is the eyes. The eyes are the windows to the soul," Powley said. "They are your buddies and your family so the portraits keep you all together with them."

Jackie will be at several art festivals this summer including the Park Avenue Fest and the Clothesline Festival at the MAG. She can also be contacted via email at JackiePowley@gmail.com