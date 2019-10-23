Guru’s Supermarket is the only grocery store off Exit 8 of the Northway in Clifton Park. The owners are both first-generation immigrants from India. Their speciality is traditional Indian foods but they also offer meat and fresh produce. Gurbax Kaur and her husband Amrinder Singh want the store to be known not simply for Indian food, but as a “community neighborhood store.” We spoke with Gurbax about why she decided to run the business. Here are some highlights of our conversation.

Q: Clifton Park is a densely populated area with lots of other grocery stores. Exit 8, however, doesn’t have one. Why was this the right location?

A: “I think Plaza 8 definitely needed a supermarket, not just an Indian market, but we just needed a supermarket that would cover everyone and with the Indian community as well as the American community and the Middle Eastern. We have fresh produce and all of the vegetables so we don’t have to run all the way to Exit 9 to pick up something quick that we would need.”

Guru’s Supermarket opened off Exit 8 in Clifton Park 2 months ago. Gurbax Kaur runs the business offering Indian foods. She wants her business to be a community meeting place - not for just one population - but everyone. She has a great vision to share. @SPECNewsAlbany pic.twitter.com/ioj5ar2sBA — Terry Stackhouse (@TerryStackhouse) October 23, 2019

Q: What do you call this business?

A: I tell them it is a “community neighborhood store.” It is mostly Indian groceries but we have a lot of Americans coming in here trying different things. We are introducing new foods to everyone and they are really happy with it.

Q: Beyond food, what experience do you hope to offer?

A: We’ve been open here for almost 2 months now and we are getting to know the people and it is more like a family getting to know the customers. I know what the customers want when they walk in. It is good to see the same customers come back and seeing them come in here and meeting new people.”