A Rensselaer County business owner wants to help you feel calm under pressure. For years, the clinical professional has been making weighted blankets for clients. Now she’s turning that into a business.

“It is a feeling like when you get a great hug from a good friend,” said Paula Buchanan, owner and founder of Secur.

When the weight of anxiety, depression, or stress becomes overwhelming, Buchanan likes to pile on. The pressure she’s applying to people is part of passion project she’s turned into a business.

“I started seeing the need in my personal life,” Buchanan said.

The speech pathologist and educator from Brunswick has been making weighted blankets for kids.

“I started seeing there was a lack of knowledge about who can benefit from weighted therapy,” Buchanan said.

Now she’s selling them through her company Secur. The blankets are weighed down with glass beads. Buchanan says a high thread count and quality stitching sets her blanket apart.

It can help kids stay calm and focused. For adults, it can contribute to mental and physical wellness. She also makes a travel size blanket and the “Hand Home” for fidgeting.

“It is a relief. You feel that sense of relief,” Buchanan said.

Product prices range from $29 to $159. More than $14,000 has been raised to begin manufacturing. Backers will get products soon. Buchanan hopes the holiday shopping season propels this business forward. But more importantly, she wants people to know this can be a valuable part of anyone’s self-care.

“If it is not our product, try another product, try to see if you can find one that fits for you and give it a try. It can only help,” Buchanan said.