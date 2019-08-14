A global network of craft-makers is being weaved inside a large brick building off East Street in Mechanicville. It was once home to an elementary school and later to town offices.

For the last three years it’s been home to Beautiful Things — an operation helping women displaced by violence become business owners.

Agnes Pala-Bukhala, originally from Kenya, sells crafts and clothing made, in most cases, by women displaced by violence.

“You have to rebuild your life literally from toothbrush to roof,” Pala-Bukhala said, talking about the women she helps.

With an emphasis on fair trade, Pala-Bukhala says their platform and mentorship help partners find financial stability.

“When people are displaced they usually don’t carry anything but they carry their skills. Whatever skill you have can support, so we work on helping people convert the skills they have into a way to support themselves,” Pala-Bukhala said.

They work with a few Capital Region craft-makers and dozens across the world in places like India, Cambodia, Uganda, and Thailand, and they’re looking for more.

“The people who know how to weave baskets can make bags. People who know how to sew can make clothing,” Pala-Bukhala said.

“It is not just about getting profit for us, but it is making sure the profit trickles back,” said Florence Odongo, a supplier for the business.

Odongo works with a group in Kenya.

“It helps get the self confidence they lost because of the violence and because of the trauma they have been through,” Odongo said.

They do work with some men and also sell men’s clothing. They’re spinning web of partnerships, empowering people through entrepreneurship, sewing connections that strengthen communities here and across the world.

“You see them in really bad time and it is good to see there is another side to it,” Pala-Bukhala said.

For more information on Beautiful Things or to shop their inventory, click here.