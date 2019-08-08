A group of Albany teens are learning the ins and outs of entrepreneurship, all thanks to a nonprofit. For weeks this summer, Mission Accomplished Transition Services has helped the high-schoolers serve a new drink called Sparklite.

Sparklite is a healthy, made-to-order drink, marketed by high school age students. Prince Paul Kibenge says Sparklite is an experience, and its makers have something say.

“There are teens out here really doing big things and important things,” Kibenge said.

Sparklite was created by The Social Entrepreneurship Institute — a product of Mission Accomplished Transition Services — a non-profit founded by Carmen Duncan.

“This puts them ahead of some of their peers,” Duncan said.

SparkLite is a teen-run made to order beverage business based in Albany. These kids are making sure every detail is perfect.

The program runs for five weeks and its students serve Sparklite around Albany for small donations. On Wednesday, they were inside Albany’s Bull Moose Club.

“We’re basically learning how a business works and how it is operated, and not a lot of teens got to do that this summer. Most of the teens had to work in the sun and I am very grateful,” said Kiasha Jacobs, one of the students.

They learn what it takes to cut-it in the world of business. Stacking up to the competition means mastering things like attention to detail.

“You have to break things down and be precise with [them] to make sure [they] are how they’re supposed to be,” said Indayah Gaddy, one of the teens.

The SparkLite project comes through Albany non-profit Mission Accomplished Transition Services.

“I get to share my journey with many people around my community and it is a really great blessing,” said 19-year-old Shane Kyiretwie.

It satisfies thirst but also sends a message; teen entrepreneurs are ready to be leaders in their communities.