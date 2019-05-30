OCALA, Fla. — Neighbors are back home Thursday morning after a fast-moving wildfire forced them to evacuate Wednesday in the Ocala National Forest.

Firefighters shrunk 750-acre fire to about 500 acres

Lightning from small rainstorm caused fire

Dry conditions are fueling the fire; heavy rain needed

The U.S. Forest Service stated smoke from the fire may settle and it is causing visibility issues on Southeast 183rd Avenue Road, but so far, Spectrum News 13 has not seen any problems.

At one point, this fire was 750 acres and firefighters from the air and on the ground have been able to reduce the size of that fire to some 500 acres.

The dry conditions are unfortunately ideal for wildfires. However, ironically, it was actually a small rainstorm that caused this fire as lightning in that storm started it.

About 200 homes were called and asked to evacuate, but homeowners have since been allowed back to their homes, but firefighters say homeowners need to be prepared.

"This is a wakeup call if you haven't been ready, you should be ready. Just like hurricane season, if you live within a forested area, or an area that can burn, you should always have your home safe and make sure you have the right vegetation and you have everything you need to protect your home," said Tonee Davis of the Ocala National Forest.

Firefighters also used retardant to keep the fire at bay.