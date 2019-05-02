PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. — Firefighters are keeping a close watch on a brush fire in Brevard County Thursday morning.

Visibility not an issue for drivers

Tiger Fire 95 percent contained

RELATED: Crews Battle Brush Fires in Port St. John Near I-95

The fire erupted Wednesday night just east of Interstate 95, near Port St. John Parkway.

Firefighters are keeping a close watch on a brush fire in Brevard County Thursday morning, reports @JerryHume



Get all the details here: https://t.co/TeWPoqTBxK pic.twitter.com/0pdmtUplUQ — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) May 2, 2019

The northbound ramp to I-95 had to be closed Wednesday night as firefighters battled the blaze, but it is back open Thursday morning.

Brevard County Fire Rescue actually called it two small fires.

By 10:30 p.m., the fire had grown to 50 acres and it was 50 percent contained, according to the Florida Forest Service.

However, at 5:07 a.m., Thursday, the agency stated that the Tiger Fire was 95 percent contained at 75 acres.

Brevard County - Tiger Fire Update: 95% contained @ 75 acres. FFS is asking all motorist to use extreme caution if traveling in or near area of brush fire, due to smoke possibly impacting visibility. Will Update. #FLFire — FFS_Orlando (@FFS_ORLANDO) May 2, 2019

Currently, the fire danger in Central Florida is forecasted to be moderate for Thursday, as rain should dampen any dry brush out there.