PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. — Firefighters are keeping a close watch on a brush fire in Brevard County Thursday morning.

The fire erupted Wednesday night just east of Interstate 95, near Port St. John Parkway.

The northbound ramp to I-95 had to be closed Wednesday night as firefighters battled the blaze, but it is back open Thursday morning.

Brevard County Fire Rescue actually called it two small fires.

By 10:30 p.m., the fire had grown to 50 acres and it was 50 percent contained, according to the Florida Forest Service.

However, at 5:07 a.m., Thursday, the agency stated that the Tiger Fire was 95 percent contained at 75 acres.

Currently, the fire danger in Central Florida is forecasted to be moderate for Thursday, as rain should dampen any dry brush out there.