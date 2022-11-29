DURHAM, N.C. — For the first time in its history, Duke University will offer Kosher food to its students.

The idea stems from an unlikely friendship between two school leaders, Rabbi Nossen Fellig and Imam Abdullah Antepli.

What You Need To Know YALLA! food truck opens on Duke University's campus



It's the first kosher option at Duke



A rabbi and imam worked together to open the food truck

“As the leaders of the Muslim and Jewish communities, we were looking for creative ways to bring our communities together," Antepli said.

It's not something you see every day.

“No, no I did hope one day it would be a normal thing that a rabbi and an imam working in a food truck, but it's unusual, which makes it really important," Antepli said.

They call it the "YALLA!" food truck. It sits on Duke University's campus and provides students and staff with kosher and halal options.

“Why should we just bring kosher? We should serve both communities, Muslim and Jewish, especially with tension over the last couple years, [we] thought it would be a good idea to work together on the project," Fellig said.

It's about much more than just the food.

“We have some classes around the truck. We have a lunch and learn classes, so we look at it as more than just a food truck," Fellig said.

Fellig and Antepli say their food truck was born out of friendship. They hope the truck leads to more of the same for others.

“What we are trying to achieve here in terms of Jewish-Muslim relations - it will inspire and exemplify cross faith and cross culture partnerships," said Antepli.

Students and staff can find the YALLA! food truck in the Duke student wellness parking lot.

They are open every Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.