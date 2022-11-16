Former President Donald Trump will make a third run at the presidency, he announced Tuesday night.
"America's comeback starts right now," Trump said.
"In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Trump said.
Trump’s announcement, coming from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, ends 24 months of speculation after his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden — a loss Trump has falsely blamed on widespread election fraud.
This is a developing story.