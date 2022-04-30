As the popularity of online shopping continues, browsing through shelves of books and discovering a new tome still holds appeal for many bibliophiles. That experience can only be had at a bookshop and Saturday, April 30, is the day that independent bookstores — including some in Hawaii — will showcase all that makes them special.

On Hawaii Island, both Basically Books in Hilo and Kona Stories in Kona will each have special promotions On the Garden Island, Talk Story Bookstore in Hanapepe will be offering specialty Talk Story bookmarks, created by owner Ed Justus' wife, Yuriko, for free

“Books can change our lives, and allow us to see the world both more clearly and in all different ways, through the lenses of experiences very similar to our own, or completely different,” Jane Mount, an illustrator based on Maui whose titles include “Bibliophile: Diverse Spines” and “My Ideal Bookshelf” told Spectrum News Hawaii. “That is magic, and independent bookstores are the best portal to it. The staff at a great indie bookstore has read tons of books, and has the knowledge to connect you to the exact one you need, even if you didn’t know you were looking for it. And just browsing in a store, seeing all the beautiful covers and spines, completely surrounded by diverse stories, can give you a sense of well-being like no other, in my opinion.”

Mount, along with author Adam J. Kurtz, will be on-hand at da Shop books + curiosities, located in Kaimuki for its Independent Bookstore Day festivities, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The duo will be signing books and selling special book-themed merchandise. “We will have two local makers, Beachcake (Mariko Merritt) and Jahier Studio (Chloe Selarque) popping up with ceramics, handmade books and other art,” Lani Lee, book buyer and lead retail associate at da Shop, told Spectrum News Hawaii. Da Shop will also be offering special “gift with book” purchases, 15% poetry in honor of National Poetry Month, a free store tote with a $75 purchase, free book with a $100 purchase (select titles) and special Independent Bookstore Day items such as bookmarks and book samples. Waikiki Curry, Aloha Donuts and Curb Kaimuki will also be on-hand.

Other stores around the state are also celebrating the day. Across the island in Windward Oahu, BookEnds Kailua will be honoring the day in a slightly different way.

“We are going to do what we call a celebration of banned books. So, rather than celebrating how wonderful we are, we’re going to celebrate how wonderful books are and particularly banned books,” said Pat Banning in an interview with Spectrum News Hawaii. “So we’ll have a display up in the front with all the banned books we can round up ... it’s kind of shocking how many things are out there that people have tried to ban for one reason or another, but, everyone’s kind of aware of it right now. So I think it’s probably a good time to [highlight the books].”

On Hawaii Island, Kona Stories will have in-store promotions and giveaways. “We are continuing our celebrations on Tuesday with ‘Words & Wine,’ our author event, owner Joy Vogelesang told Spectrum News Hawaii. “We help ensure access to all types of authors and books for everyone to reinforce freedom of speech and press values. We represent Kona to visitors and help local residents find needed books. We care about learning and community and all that goes with them helping to bring out and maintain the local flavor of our neighborhoods,” Vogelesang said, describing what makes independent bookstores a vital part of their community.

On the east side of the island in Hilo, Basically Books, which has been in business for 37 years, will have a sale on CDs, and every customer will receive a free Basically Books/Petroglyph ballpoint pen. 2022 marks Petroglyph Press’ 60th anniversary, and the bookstore is celebrating that and its own milestone with a 25% discount on all Petroglyph Press books all year long.

“Indie bookstores are part of the fabric of their communities, providing a place to browse, look inside the books, meet up with friends, meet new people and expand their world. We focus on Hawaii — its history, language, culture, music — all of what makes living here special,” Basically Books owner, Christine Reed told Spectrum News Hawaii.

On the Garden Island, Talk Story Bookstore in Hanapepe is known as the “Westernmost Bookstore in the United States.” To celebrate the day, it will be offering specialty Talk Story bookmarks, created by owner Ed Justus’ wife, Yuriko, for free.

“Bookstores are a place of discovery, where you browse and discover things you didn’t even know you were looking for,” Justus told Spectrum News Hawaii. “It satisfies our hunting instinct in a completely different way than online shopping does. [It is] somehow viscerally more rewarding when you can touch and hold [a book] in your hands. With many smaller and independent bookstores, you are more often [likely] to come across hidden treasures and fascinating long-forgotten titles.”

Kurtz, author of “You Are Here (For Now)”, seems to agree. “Walking into an indie bookstore is the chance to discover a truly local talent being championed by their own neighborhood shop, or the hot new novel burning up the Indie bestseller lists,” he told Spectrum News Hawaii. “As an author there’s nothing cooler than walking into a truly unique book shop and seeing your book included, you can really feel that a bookseller chose you to be there. It’s an honor!”

